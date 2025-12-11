Efforts by forces at home, abroad to eliminate communist parties in Nepal won't succeed: Oli

Kathmandu, Dec 11 (PTI) Efforts by national and international forces to root out communist parties in Nepal will be foiled, ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli said on Thursday.

The remarks by Oli, also the chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), came during a media interaction ahead of the party's 11th General Convention.

In response to a question about whether his removal from power soon after his China visit was just a coincidence or the outcome of a conspiracy, Oli said that such attempts have also been made in the past, but to no success.

The 73-year-old former prime minister was forced to resign in the face of massive protests by youths in September over corruption and a government ban on social media that resulted in the death of at least 76 people.

Citing examples of Indonesia and Chile, where efforts were made to eliminate Communist forces, Oli said that such efforts were thwarted in Nepal time and again.

In response to another question, he said, "I am hopeful to get elected as the party chair for the third time unanimously," but added, "I welcome, if anybody comes for healthy competition." CPN-UML is gearing up for its 11th General Convention in Kathmandu from December 13 to 15.

Around 2,260 representatives will participate in the general convention, which will elect the party's new leadership.

Former senior vice-president of the party Ishwor Pokharel is challenging Oli for the post of party chairman this time, despite Oli's attempt for a unanimous election to the top post of the party.

Unlike in the past two general conventions, when Oli was easily elected to the top post, the former prime minister will not have it as comfortable this time.

Former President Bidya Bhandari and some other senior leaders have openly sided with his rival Pokharel, and Oli is facing sharp criticism from both within and outside the party for his controversial role in handling the Gen Z protests in September. As many as 76 people were killed due to the excessive use of force by the security personnel during the protests.

Pokharel has openly said that the former prime minister had to take moral responsibility for the killings of protesters and should appear before a probe commission formed to investigate the deaths.

Oli has rejected this view, saying that he was unaware of who gave orders for shootings, and he would not give any clarification to the "illegitimate probe" commission formed by the "unconstitutional government" led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

He expressed anger over Pokharel's remarks to appear before the probe commission to furnish an explanation.

"Nobody should suggest whether I should go to the commission for explanation or not; that is entirely my personal decision," Oli said during the interaction.

According to media reports, the probe commission is preparing to call Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who represents the Nepali Congress.