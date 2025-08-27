Efforts underway to erase memories of Bangladesh’s Liberation War: BNP Sec-Gen

Dhaka, Aug 27 (PTI) Efforts are underway to erase Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War from people's memories, BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged on Wednesday, asserting that those who "helped enemies" are now "speaking loudly".

Speaking at an event in the capital, Alamgir, the secretary general of former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said that it was "not possible to forget" the country's Liberation War against Pakistan.

"Many efforts are going on to make people forget 1971...those who helped the enemies at that time are now speaking loudly," he said, apparently referring to the fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami party, which had opposed the 1971 independence from Pakistan.

“We fought in the (independence) war of 1971. We have not forgotten 1971. It is not possible to forget,” Alamgir added.

During a greeting exchange ceremony on the occasion of the Hindu community’s Janmashtami festival this month, Alamgir said, “There is a covert attempt to make us forget 1971, and citizens must unite against it." "If we let this extremism grow, the soul and existence of Bangladesh will not survive," he said.

On Wednesday, too, the BNP secretary general warned that “a form of extremism is on the rise in Bangladesh”, which he said must not be allowed to grow, as it poses a threat to the country’s spirit and existence.

Alamgir's comments came two days after the BNP suspended Zia’s political adviser and 1971 veteran Fazlur Rahman’s party membership for three months for breaching “party policies” and hurting people's religious sentiments.

Rahman appeared as a key voice against the “re-emergence of anti-Liberation forces” in the political arena during and after last year's violent movement, which toppled deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime.

He alleged these elements intruded among the protestors and subsequently continued to guide Bangladesh’s current political course.

According to the suspension letter, BNP said that considering Rahman’s contribution to the Liberation War as a valiant freedom fighter, “no stern organisational action is being taken against you”.

Instead, it said that his primary membership, along with all posts at every level of the party, were suspended for three months. It also warned Rahman to exercise caution while speaking on talk shows or on social media, ensuring that the country’s image and the party’s policies were not undermined and people's religious sentiments were not hurt.

In a four-page reply, Rahman said, “I have never spoken or acted in a manner that could harm my beloved party, BNP, nor will I ever do so”, adding he called Jamaat "dark forces" for conspiring against the July Uprising and Liberation War.

But his reply failed to woo the party’s top decision-makers, led by its self-exiled acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Zia’s elder son, who has lived in London since 2008.

Rahman was previously served a show-cause notice demanding an explanation of his stance within 24 hours. A BNP leader preferring anonymity told the private UNB news agency that in line with Rahman's request, the deadline was extended by 24 hours on Monday.

On Wednesday, Alamgir talked about the spread of "rampant corruption" under the current interim government, and said, “Wherever I look, corruption is everywhere — you can't go to any office or court without facing it”.

He added, "I have never been disheartened in my political career. I have always tried to inspire and give hope to others. But lately, I can't help but notice a shadow of despair creeping in.” Alamgir added that last year's violent protests dubbed the July Uprising could not “unfortunately” bring about the expected shift in public mindset.

"What's even more unfortunate is that political leaders themselves have become entangled in this failure, making the situation even worse," Alamgir said.