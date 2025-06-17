Egypt, Jordan, 19 other countries call for halt to Israel-Iran conflict

Dubai: Twenty countries denounced in a joint statement the escalating tensions in the Middle East caused by what they term Israel's aggression against Iran and called for diplomacy and dialogue to restore stability in the region.

“There's an imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran, which come during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East, and to work towards de-escalation, to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and restoration of calm,” read the statement.

Foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, and Mauritania rejected finding resolution through military campaigns.

Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the escalation.

They also highlighted the importance of clearing the region of nuclear and mass destruction weapons and called for refraining from targeting nuclear facilities and protecting maritime navigation in international waters. (AP)