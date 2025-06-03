Egypt reaffirms solidarity with India's fight against terrorism

Cairo, Jun 3 (PTI) Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday reiterated Cairo’s solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and welcomed deeper bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism during a meeting with an all-party Indian delegation.

The parliamentary delegation, led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, met the minister during its two-day visit to Egypt, the final stop of its four-nation tour. The group also met League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit earlier in the day.

During its meeting with Abdelatty, the delegation conveyed "India’s deep appreciation to the Government of Egypt for its condemnation of terrorism, in strongest terms," the Indian embassy in Egypt said in a post on X.

Cairo had condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressing heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in the "ghastly terror attack on Indian soil".

During the meeting with the minister, the delegation also reaffirmed India’s collective resolve and steadfast commitment to counter-terrorism.

"FM Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s solidarity to India’s fight against terrorism and welcomed further strengthening of bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism," the post added.

Both sides also acknowledged the growing momentum in the Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Cairo.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the group met Arab League Secretary-General Gheit at the league's headquarters in Cairo. The league is a regional group of 22 Arab countries.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said, "Two sides reaffirmed strong commitment to counter terrorism in all forms and manifestations!" They discussed "India’s wide-ranging political, economic and cultural engagement with the @arableague_gs," the embassy said in a separate post.

"Countering terrorism is a priority to both @arableague_gs and India. The delegation underscored India’s unified stance and collective determination to combat terrorism," it added.

The group arrived in Cairo after concluding its visit to Ethiopia on Sunday.

On Monday, the delegation held "productive discussions" with Egyptian lawmakers and conveyed India’s firm and principled position against terrorism.

It also engaged in a wide-ranging discussion with the Egyptian Council of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from Sule, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI GRS GRS GRS