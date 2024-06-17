Eid-ul-Azha: Pak leadership urges people to promote the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness

Islamabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The people of Pakistan on Monday celebrated Eid ul-Azha with the top leadership urging them to promote the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness amidst various challenges faced by the cash-strapped country.

The government also appealed to the citizens to ensure the safe disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals to avoid bird-aircraft collision risk.

The government requested the public to avoid discarding offal in areas around the airports as it leads to the gathering of scavengers and birds that may collide with aircraft and lead to a serious tragedy, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for promoting the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness.

President Zardari, who offered Eid prayers at Zardari House in the Nawabshah, highlighted the significance of Eid ul-Azha, the Feast of Sacrifice, and encouraged everyone to share the joy of festivities with those around them, especially those unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

Shehbaz, who offered Eid prayers at Model Town in Lahore, said the day served as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity.

“May we all embrace the true essence of this auspicious day, fostering unity and embodying the spirit of sacrifice,” the premier added in a post on X. Both Zardari and Shehbaz also mentioned the Kashmir issue as well as the plight of the Palestinians in their messages.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs extended warm felicitations to all Pakistanis and said: “This sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good." “May Allah Almighty continue to bestow His blessings upon Pakistan and protect it from the nefarious designs of its adversaries, Ameen,” said a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz sought cleanliness and better security during Eid days, directing the administration to make arrangements for the same down to the tehsil level.

Civic authorities of different cities and towns made special arrangements for the disposal of carcasses and other solid waste materials during the three days.

Animal sacrifices will continue during the three days of Eid.

One of the biggest religious holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world, Eid ul-Azha marks the culmination of Haj rites at Mina, Makkah on the 10th of Zul Hijah (the last month of the Islamic calendar).

Pakistan's economy is currently facing severe economic crises with the cash-strapped country narrowly averting debt default in July last year after the IMF approved a USD 3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

The Pakistan government is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan estimated to be between USD 6 billion and USD 8 billion, as it strives to avert a default in a slow-paced economy. PTI PY AKJ PY PY