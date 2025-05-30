Eight dead as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, May 29 (PTI) At least eight people died while 21 others were injured as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Thursday evening, an official said.

The deceased included five men, two women and a child, a spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Among the injured were 10 men, five women and six children.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc across various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The PDMA has released a report detailing human and material losses caused by rain and strong winds across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since May 27.

The report noted that 25 houses have been damaged, including one completely destroyed and 24 partially damaged. The incidents occurred in various districts, including Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, Torghar, Mohmand, Mansehra, and Haripur.

The PDMA has instructed the respective district administrations to ensure immediate relief for the affected families and provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment.

The weather pattern is expected to continue until May 31.

The PDMA remained in close touch with all the district administrations and the relevant relief agencies, the spokesman said.

The PDMA emergency operations centre is fully operational, and citizens have been advised to report any untoward incident by calling 1700, he added. PTI AYZ ARI