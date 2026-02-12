Eight injured in quadcopter attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern KPK

Peshawar, Feb 12 (PTI) Eight people, including three children, were injured in two separate quadcopter attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Thursday. The quadcopter attacks were carried out by unidentified individuals in the Takhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday, a police spokesman said. One attack targeted a football ground, while the second struck the residence of the president of a local peace committee. All the injured were initially shifted to Sarai Naurang Hospital and later referred to Bannu Hospital for further treatment, where the condition of one injured person is reported to be critical. Police are yet to confirm who is behind the incidents. PTI AYZ RD RD RD