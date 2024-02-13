Eight killed in road accident in Nepal’s Palpa

Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) At least eight people were killed and 10 others injured in a jeep accident in Nepal’s Palpa district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred when the jeep was heading to Chidis from Dumre of Palpa district in western Nepal via the Siddharth Highway.

A police team reached the accident site to carry out a rescue operation soon after the accident. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Lumbini Medical College, police said.

DSP Subarna Shreshta told Republica "eight bodies have been recovered". The identities of the deceased and the injured have not been revealed yet, according to the paper.