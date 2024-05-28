Eight of family killed after jeep falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Karachi, May 28 (PTI) Eight members of a family, including four women and three children, died after a mini jeep in which they were travelling fell into a hundred-foot-deep ravine in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Advertisment

The family was on their way to Pagorai after visiting a relative in Belay Baba when the accident occurred on Monday in Shangla district, police said.

Shangla District Police Officer Imran Khan and Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif confirmed the accident and deaths.

Sharif said four women and three children were among the deceased and the bodies were moved to the district headquarters hospital in Alpuri, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Advertisment

In the accident, seven members of the family died on the spot while a child succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he added.

Major road accidents are common in Pakistan.

Thirteen members of a family, including women and children, were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred in Muzaffarghar district, some 350 km from Lahore, when a passenger van collided with a truck.

On May 18, at least 14 people of a family, including five children, were killed and 12 injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

On May 3, at least 20 passengers were killed and 21 others injured when a bus skidded off the strategic Karakoram Highway and plunged into a ravine, police said. PTI GSP AKJ GSP