Eight of family killed after vehicle falls into ravine in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 1 (PTI) Eight members of a family including five children were killed when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway near Matta Banda in the Lower Kohistan district, according to a spokesperson for the emergency service Rescue 1122.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the vehicle was travelling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, and the deceased belonged to the same family from Rawalpindi.

Two women, five children, and a man were killed in the accident.

Officials said rescue teams, along with locals, were engaged in retrieving the bodies.