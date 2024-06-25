Eight of family killed in property dispute in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Peshawar, Jun 25 (PTI) At least eight people from a family, five women and three children, were shot dead and two others injured in a property dispute in northwest Pakistan’s Peshawar on Tuesday, police said.

Armed men allegedly barged into their house, located in a suburban locality of Peshawar district under the jurisdiction of Badber police station, and opened indiscriminate firing at the family.

The two rival groups had a dispute over property in Badber village which took an ugly turn on Tuesday, police said.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the deceased and the injured to a hospital.