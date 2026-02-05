Eight people killed in wedding bus mishap in western Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 5(PTI) At least eight people were killed and 45 others injured when a bus carrying a wedding party met with an accident in Nepal's Baitadi district on Thursday night.

The accident occurred when a bus, carrying a wedding party from the Purchaudi Municipality area of Baitadi district, fell 200 metres down the hilly road at 8 pm, according to the police.

Seven men and a woman were killed, and 45 others were injured in the accident that occurred at Badgau of Purchaudi -7 area of western Nepal.

The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital, said the police. PTI SBP RD RD RD