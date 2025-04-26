“Either water or their blood in Indus”: Bilawal's empty threats to India

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s provocative statement, claiming the Indus River as Pakistan’s and warning that “either our water will flow from this river or their blood will flow,” has added more fire to the already high tensions between India and Pakistan in the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack.

The rhetoric, delivered in Sukkur alongside the Indus River, comes in the wake of India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on April 23, 2025, following a deadly ‘Islamic terrorist attack’ in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly Hindu tourists.

Listen to the empty threats of the grandson of former Pakistan president Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who lost 1971 war with India: