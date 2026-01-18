Election code of conduct to come into force in Nepal from Sunday midnight

Kathmandu, Jan 18 (PTI) The model code of conduct for Nepal's March 5 general election will come into force on Sunday midnight to enable a free, fair, and impartial polling environment, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Election Commission on Sunday, according to officials.

The commission, responsible for conducting and monitoring elections, formulated and implemented the code of conduct by exercising the authority granted by Section 22 of the Election Commission Act-2073 to enable a free, fair, impartial, transparent and fear-free environment as well as to ensure frugality during the election.

The commission will apprise the members of the Council of Ministers and high-ranking government officers about the enforcement of the election code on Sunday, the official said.

Nepal is set to witness the House of Representatives election on March 5.

The general elections in Nepal were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the President dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS