Election commission calls parities to submit list of candidates under proportionate system

Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) has called on political parties interested in contesting under the Proportional Representation electoral system for the upcoming House of Representatives election.
Issuing a notice on Friday, the EC asked the interested political parties to submit their applications from December 7 to December 10. The EC has asked to submit their applications within three days.
The EC has already set up the office of the Election Officer, and EC Secretary Mahadev Pantha has been assigned as election officer for the purpose.
The list of political parties submitting their applications for the proportional category will be published on December 10.
The political parties filing their applications for the proportional category should submit the list of their candidates on December 28 and 29, EC Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said.
As per the election programme under the first-past-the-post election category, nomination of the candidates would be registered on January 20, and the list of candidates would be published on the same day.
There are 275 seats in the House of Representatives, among which 60 per cent or 165 members will be elected directly or through the FPTP system, while the remaining 40 per cent of 110 members will be elected through proportionate voting system.
The deadline to file complaints against candidates has been fixed at January 21.
The list of candidates will be published on January 22.
Candidates could withdraw their names on January 23 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and the election symbol would be allocated to candidates after publishing the final list of candidates on the same day. PTI SBP AMS