Election only way to protect democracy, Constitution: Nepal President Paudel

Kathmandu, Oct 10 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday said that holding elections is the only viable path to safeguard democracy and the Constitution, as he urged political parties to focus on the upcoming general elections scheduled for March 5.

According to officials at the President’s Office, Paudel advised the interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki to take the public into confidence by ensuring law and order, and conducting the general elections in a free, fair, and fearless manner.

“Election is the only alternative to save the people, the country, and to protect democracy and the Constitution,” Paudel said while addressing an all-party meeting convened at the President’s Office to discuss the current political situation and preparations for the parliamentary polls.

He urged political parties to concentrate their efforts on ensuring a smooth electoral process and encouraged broad public participation in the democratic exercise.

Prime Minister Karki and other members of the caretaker government were also present at the meeting, which was attended by leaders of parties represented in the recently dissolved House of Representatives.

Stressing the importance of inclusivity, the President said full participation in the election is vital for the survival of democracy.

"If we begin to consider alternatives other than the election, it will take the country nowhere," he cautioned.

Paudel also urged political parties to engage with the electorate by addressing the demands raised by the country's youth, particularly Generation Z protesters, who have been calling for systemic reforms. These demands include zero tolerance for corruption, an end to political instability, and the transfer of leadership to the younger generation.

Leaders from various political parties present at the meeting echoed the President’s views. They affirmed that all democratic parties are committed to participating in the election and called on the government to ensure a conducive environment for the polls.

Among those present in the meeting were Nepali Congress vice president Purna Khadka and general secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa; CPN-UML vice president Ishwar Pokharel and general secretary Shanker Pokharel; CPN-Maoist Centre vice president Narayankaji Shrestha and secretary Barsha Man Pun; acting president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party D P Aryal and joint general secretary Bipin Kumar Acharya; and CPN-Unified Socialist vice chair Rajendra Pandey, among others. PTI SBP SCY SCY