Elephants enjoy feast as Nepal celebrates World Elephant Day

Kathmandu, Aug 12 (PTI) A special feast was organised for elephants at Nepal’s Chitwan National Park on Tuesday on the occasion of World Elephant Day.

A total of 60 elephants participated in the feast, which was organised by the United Elephant Operation Cooperatives of Chitwan, said Avinash Thapamagar, information officer at the Chitwan National Park.

The elephants were fed sugarcane, raw sugar, beans, pumpkins, dragon fruits, apples, bananas and watermelons, said Thapamagar. Each of the elephants were given 100 kg of fruits, vegetables and grains, he added.

“The elephants play an important role in tourism promotion as they are used for jungle safari,” Thapamagar said.

Elephants belonging to Chitwan National Park, National Trust for Nature Conservation and those from the private safari parks participated in the feast.