Elon Musk joins Trump's call with Zelensky over ending the war with Russia

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, participated in a post-election phone conversation between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by various media outlets including Axios and CNN.

The call took place on November 7, 2024, shortly after Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

While the details of the discussion remain under wraps, sources close to the matter confirmed that the atmosphere during the call was positive.

Musk's involvement was not merely as a bystander; he actively contributed to the conversation, affirming his commitment to continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellite internet service.

This service has been pivotal for Ukraine, especially since the onset of the conflict with Russia.

The presence of Musk on the call also raises questions about how his influence might shape U.S. policy under Trump's administration.

This development comes at a time when Trump has promised a swift resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Musk's support for Trump during the election campaign, coupled with his technological leverage in the region, could potentially play a role in how these promises are approached.