Elon Musk reacts with emoji on recent Microsoft Windows crash globally

News Delhi: A widespread outage on Friday affected Windows 10 users worldwide due to a recent Crowdstrike update.

Elon Musk, the owner of X Corp., formerly Twitter, replied with an emoji to an X user, taking a shot at Microsoft Windows crash worldwide.

Musk made lighthearted remarks in which he compared the internet behemoth to a fictitious business called "Macrohard," implying that Microsoft performed worse.

This issue is causing PCs to freeze on the recovery screen, displaying the message: “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below.”

Users have reported seeing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) across various sectors, including banking institutions, supermarkets, and media companies in the United States.

The exact cause remains unconfirmed, but cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike has acknowledged the issue and is investigating the BSOD reports.

The bug has affected several companies, banks and government offices across the globe. Most Indian airlines have shared an update with fliers on their social media handles.

Microsoft, in a statement, said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.