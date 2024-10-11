Eminent South Africans recall relationship with business icon Ratan Tata

Johannesburg, Oct 10 (PTI) As Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honours in India on Thursday, prominent South Africans paid homage to the iconic businessman, recalling his links with the country.

The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening aged 86.

“Ratan Tata’s passing leaves a huge void in the Indian business fraternity, but he leaves a legacy that will endure for generations to come as he pioneered globalisation and India’s progression into an economic powerhouse,” said internationally renowned South African filmmaker Anant Singh.

“He was an inspirational business leader who was a role model to many around the world. He was a forward-thinking business icon and a philanthropist with a huge heart,” added Singh, who served as co-chairman with Tata for some years on the South Africa–India CEO Forum.

The forum was first mooted in 2006 in Johannesburg by Tata at a gathering of captains of industry from India and South Africa to boost trade between the two countries. Tata subsequently visited South Africa on a number of occasions to launch business initiatives for South African presidents.

“On one occasion, at a meeting of the Forum, he talked to me about his interest in films, and I was pleasantly surprised when he mentioned some of the films I had made and that he had enjoyed watching them,” Singh said as he shared his condolences.

South African Indian-origin actress, producer and entrepreneur Tarina Patel shared a tribute on news portal iol.co.za.

“Ratan Tata was not only a business icon and philanthropist but also my mentor, my friend, and a guiding light throughout my life and career,” Patel wrote as she explained how she first met Tata during a President’s Council International Investment Council Weekend in South Africa, in 2007.

“Ratan Tata had a remarkable ability to bring out the best in people, and I was fortunate to be one of those he supported so generously. He stood by me through many pivotal moments in my personal and professional life, offering guidance, encouragement, and unwavering support,” Patel said.

Patel also recalled how Tata had regularly called on her family when she was caring for her ailing father in Chennai.

Asserting that she marvelled at how Tata had fostered global harmony, she said, "His stories were rich with his experiences—stories that spanned across borders and industries, rooted in his remarkable business acumen and geopolitical awareness. I listened to his every word when he regaled me with tales of his involvement in global affairs." “His business prowess, combined with his goodwill and even temperament, was instrumental in advancing relationships between countries and fostering global peace. Every decision he made, every strategy he employed, was rooted in his deep desire to contribute to the betterment of all. His calm, rational demeanour and his dedication to peaceful solutions left an indelible mark on the global stage,” Patel said. PTI FS GRS GRS GRS