"Right of freedom of religion...": US to Pakistani reporter on Kanwar Yatra

Washington: The United States on Wednesday said it has engaged with India on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religious communities.

“We have seen those reports. We have also seen the reports that the Indian Supreme Court on July 22nd issued an interim stay on the implementation of those rules,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters when a Pakistani reporter asked about reports that a few States are forcing the Muslims owners of restaurants to display their Muslim names at their eateries.

“So, they're not actually in effect now. Speaking generally, we are, as we always say, committed to promoting and respecting universal, promoting and protecting, I should say, universal respect for the right of freedom of religion and belief for all anywhere in the world. And we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religious communities,” Miller said.