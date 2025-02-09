Envoy to Singapore asks 1TS trainees to make best of South East Asian voyageopportunity

Singapore, Feb 9 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule called upon the trainees on board INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Veera to make the best of the opportunity on their voyage to South East Asia.

Addressing a reception Saturday evening for the First Training Squadron (1TS) and invited dignitaries including representative from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)at the Changi Naval Base, the envoy told the trainees their engagement with friendly countries in the region will provide tangible exposure.

"These engagements will provide tangible exposure for the trainees on board and offer them a unique opportunity to understand social, cultural and military as well as quintessential maritime linkages between our two countries as well as the Indian Ocean region and beyond," said Ambule.

"Singapore happens to be a significant port of call for our training squadron not only from the point of view of maritime experiences but most significantly one that exemplify the long journey that our two nations have done together which has become especially significant as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic ties and Singapore's 60 birthday this year,” he said.

As part of the reception and celebration of the 1TS visit, Ambule presented a cake "Building Bridges of Friendship" and shared it with the trainees, Indian Navy officers and over 100 guests.

The ships arrived at the Changi Base in Singapore on Thursday and were to continue their journey this morning.

As part of the long-range deployment to Southeast Asia, the ships are on their annual training mission, he noted, adding that Singapore has been a significant destination as the port of call for the Indian naval and coast guard ships as it is during this edition.

Thanking the RSN for supporting the three-ship visit, Ambule "earnestly wished continued momentum of this partnership between the two countries’ navies".

During the visit, the ships engaged in several activities aimed at enhancing cooperation and inter-operability between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). Professional Exchanges, Cross Training Visits and friendly sports fixtures are planned during the ship's stay.

The visit reinforces strong maritime partnership and collaboration between the two navies, underscoring the commitment of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The High Commissioner was briefed on the training activities undertaken by the Squadron. He also interacted with the Sea Trainees and emphasised the crucial role of the Indian Navy towards enhancing maritime cooperation in the Indo Pacific region.

Senior Officer 1TS along with the Commanding Officers of INS Sujata and ICGS Veera called on Col Rinson Chua Hon Liat, Commander, Maritime Training and Doctrine (MTDC) and held discussions on maritime issues of mutual interests.