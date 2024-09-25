Envoys of different countries raising serious concerns over 'political chaos' in Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore, Sep 25 (PTI) Ambassadors of different countries are raising serious concerns over "political chaos" in Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday, amid reports that 'friendly countries' are reluctant to invest in the cash-strapped nation due to political instability.

"Today an ambassador of a country met (ex-premier and PML-N president) Nawaz Sharif and me, and inquired about 'political chaos' in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif told him that political upheaval is not a new thing in Pakistan as he has grown older seeing this," Maryam said while addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad city of Punjab.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on both Nawaz and Maryam in Lahore. A day earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met the father and daughter and discussed the ongoing political situation in the country.

Maryam said that in Pakistan political upheaval is the order of the day and even she does not know how long she remains in office. "The political chaos continues in the country and even I don't know how long I will remain in office (of CM)," she said.

Since the last two years political instability has been on the rise in Pakistan with the country's most popular party - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) - is in loggerheads with the military establishment.

PTI supremo and former prime minister Imran Khan has been in jail for over one year in multiple cases and the military establishment is accused of installing a hybrid regime of Shehbaz Sharif after massively rigging early this year's general election which the PTI claims it had won with a two-thirds majority. PTI MZ ZH ZH