Erosion of multilateralism threatens global stability: South African Deputy President at Think20

Johannesburg, Apr 30 (PTI) South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Tuesday called on G20 nations to strongly discourage the erosion of multilateralism, warning that it is a potential threat to global growth and stability.

Addressing a gathering of African thought leaders at the Think 20 (T20) Africa High-Level Dialogue in Pretoria, Mashatile said multilateralism was facing serious challenges that were reshaping global dynamics and relationships.

“Therefore, we should take a dim view and strongly discourage the erosion of multilateralism, as it poses a potential threat to global growth and stability,” he said.

The dialogue, themed ‘Strengthening African Agency in the G20 Within the Global Order’, served as a preparatory meeting for the G20 Summit later this year. South Africa holds the G20 Presidency for 2025.

Mashatile said a fair, transparent, equitable, and inclusive international order was essential for economic stability and sustained growth. He warned of the hardships caused by global megatrends such as geopolitical instability, climate change, rising nationalism, and trade wars.

“Global economic growth is subdued, with many economies, particularly in Africa, burdened by unsustainable debt levels, while billions are affected by underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, and unemployment,” he noted.

Mashatile listed the challenges which he said were “testing our global humanity and solidarity among nations.” The Deputy President stressed that South Africa would use its G20 Presidency to prioritise employment generation, gender-responsive policies, equitable access to opportunity, and reforms to the global financial system — including fair credit rating systems, accessible climate financing, and debt relief for low-income countries.

He welcomed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member, calling it a “transformational moment in global governance” that affirmed Africa’s rightful place in shaping the global agenda.

The G20 is not a substitute for existing international institutions, but must complement and accelerate progress on already agreed global commitments, he said.

He added that South Africa would promote peaceful conflict resolution during its presidency, drawing from its own historical experiences under apartheid.

“I truly believe that a fair, inclusive global order is possible, but it requires leadership grounded in equity, responsibility, and cooperation,” Mashatile said.

"The strength of the G20 lies in its diversity and inclusivity. Strengthening African agency within this framework not only empowers African states but also increases the credibility and efficacy of global governance," he concluded.