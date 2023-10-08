Escalating Israel-Palestine conflict sparks international concerns: India issues urgent advisory

New Delhi: Indian nationals in Palestine have been issued an urgent advisory as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates, raising concerns worldwide. As the situation unfolds, the global community watches closely, with India playing a critical role in ensuring the safety of its citizens amidst the mounting tensions.

Emergency helpline for Indian nationals in Palestine

The Indian government has activated a 24-hour emergency helpline to assist its citizens in Palestine. The contact details are as follows: Jawwal: 0592 916418 WhatsApp: +97059291641

The escalating crisis has left Indian citizens in Palestine vulnerable, and this helpline serves as a lifeline for those in need of assistance.

Meghalaya’s pilgrims stranded

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, voiced deep concern as 27 individuals from his state found themselves stranded in Bethlehem. These pilgrims had embarked on a journey to Jerusalem but now faced uncertainty and danger during the ongoing conflict. An appeal has been made for their safety and evacuation should the situation worsen.

Indian Embassy advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory that underscores the urgency of the situation. All Indians residing in Israel are strongly advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety protocols recommended by local authorities. The advisory cautions against unnecessary movement and encourages Indian nationals to stay close to safety shelters.

Moreover, the embassy recommends that Indians take note of the "preparedness brochure" provided by the Israeli Home Front Command, which offers valuable information on how to respond to emergencies in the region. This proactive approach aims to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel during these turbulent times.

According to the embassy's data, approximately 18,000 Indian citizens currently reside in Israel, with diverse professions such as caregivers, diamond traders, IT professionals, and students. Most of the commercial flights are cancelled at Tel Aviv airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep shock and concern over the evolving situation in Israel. In a tweet, he extended thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and their families, emphasizing India's unwavering solidarity with Israel during this challenging period. The Prime Minister's statement reflects the international community's growing apprehension over the crisis.

Israel’s forceful response amid rising tensions

In response to the escalation, the Israel Defence Forces launched air raids on Gaza, raising fears of a significant ground invasion. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation, declared that Israel is now in a state of war and initiated an extensive reserve mobilization. He vowed to exact "mighty vengeance" on Palestinian militants, characterizing the ongoing events as a "black day" in the nation's history.

The capture of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Palestinian militants adds a layer of complexity to an already dire situation. As the world watches, Israel's response to these developments will have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.

Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Palestinians and Israel. This appeal is significant given the potential disruption of ongoing negotiations between Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, aimed at normalizing relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry's official statement has urged an end to the escalation, pointing to Israel's continued occupation and the denial of Palestinian rights as factors contributing to the crisis.

The United Nations officials are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the importance of exercising maximum restraint. The UN Security Council has scheduled a private meeting to discuss the escalating crisis on Monday.

The UN Secretary-General, in a strong condemnation, called for the immediate release of all abducted persons and expressed deep concern for the civilian population. He urged all parties involved to prioritize diplomacy and seek a two-state solution, emphasizing that violence cannot provide a lasting resolution to the conflict.

The UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process echoed these sentiments, denouncing the attacks on Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip as heinous and targeting civilians. He called for immediate de escalation and urged all sides to protect civilians from harm.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed shock and dismay at the indiscriminate rocket attacks by Palestinian armed groups into Israel and the Israeli response with airstrikes into the densely populated Gaza Strip. He emphasized that civilians must never be the target of attacks and called for an immediate end to the violence.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Hamas launched "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," a coordinated attack that saw more than 5,000 rockets fired into Israel from multiple locations in Gaza. Concurrently, a ground operation was initiated.

In response to this multifront assault, Israeli authorities declared the country in a state of war and called up military reservists. By noon, the Israeli Forces had launched "Operation Iron Sword," involving airstrikes on Gaza by air, land, and sea.

As of the latest reports, media and the UN said that the Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported 232 killed and 1,697 injuries. The situation in Israel is no less grim, with between 200 to 230 Israelis reportedly killed and hundreds injured.

The conflict has led to the displacement of civilians on a large scale, with over 20,000 Internally Displaced People seeking shelter in UNRWA schools across the Gaza Strip and Israel people leaving their homes near the Gaza Strip and going to safe places. As the violence rages on, relief operations remain on hold, and civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict's devastating impact.

As the Israel-Paestine conflict unfolds with escalating violence, the world watches anxiously. International efforts for de-escalation and the protection of civilians are paramount. The diplomatic and humanitarian challenges ahead are daunting, and the stakes could not be higher.

In this critical moment, India's role in ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and contributing to regional peace and stability takes centre stage.

The coming days will be decisive, and the world waits with bated breath for signs of de-escalation and a path towards reconciliation in one of the world's most volatile regions.