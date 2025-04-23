EU Commission president condemns Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack

Brussels: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 tourists and said Europe stands with India.

“The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to @narendramodi and every Indian heart grieving today.

“Yet I know that India’s spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you,” she said in a post on X early on Wednesday.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 deceased include two foreigners – one each from UAE and Nepal - and two locals.