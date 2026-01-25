Europe swapped 'mutual dependence' with Russia for US reliance: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 25 (PTI) European nations have freed themselves from what they called reliance on Russia only to fall into a new "dependence" on the US, the Kremlin has said, blaming Western sanctions for distorting bilateral economic ties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Europe’s earlier relationship with Russia was one of “mutual dependence” in which Moscow acted as a seller and European countries as buyers in a competitive global market.

"Having rid themselves of their ephemeral dependence on Russia, they have now definitely fallen into dependence on the US. Because dependence on Russia was ephemeral, it was a mutual dependence: we depended on them as sellers, and they depended on us as buyers. At the same time, we were working in conditions of fierce global competition," Peskov said in a recent interview with Russian State TV.

He criticised the current European political leadership, saying the situation reflected a “degeneration of politicians in power” and harmed the entire system of international relations.

Citing EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Peskov said there was little scope for dialogue.

"Neither we nor the Americans will discuss anything with her. The only thing left is to wait until she leaves,” he said.

Peskov also questioned NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's role in matters related to Denmark and Greenland.

"If you ask what connection the NATO Secretary General has to Denmark or Greenland, you're unlikely to find an answer. None. And how Mr Rutte could decide the fate of the Danish nation is also unclear. A lot of strange things are going on," he said.

Referring to Greenland's strategic importance, Peskov said it was crucial for global security and stability and that Russia would closely monitor Washington's plans to develop the 'Golden Dome' missile defence system.

"What kind of 'dome' will it be? What threats will it be designed to counter? I have no doubt that our military will closely monitor and analyse these plans," he said.