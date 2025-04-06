European aviation team to visit Pakistan next week for airport security training

Islamabad, Apr 6 (PTI) In a first, a European Civil Aviation team is set to visit Pakistan next week to provide specialised training to enhance airport security.

The development follows last year’s lifting of a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which had been barred from flying to Europe over security concerns.

The two-member team, being dispatched on the directive of the European Union, will train aviation security personnel at Islamabad Airport, Express News reported.

The sessions will focus on meeting international standards, particularly in the areas of Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) and Explosive Detection Dogs (EDD).

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson confirmed that the initiative aims to align Pakistan’s aviation security protocols with globally recognised benchmarks, enhancing overall airport safety.

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to bring aviation security in Pakistan up to international standards,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) officially lifted the suspension on PIA and also granted authorisation for private Pakistani airline Airblue to operate flights to Europe, marking a significant milestone for the country's aviation sector.

The development restored direct air links between Pakistan and European destinations following the ban placed in 2020, according to the report.

However, the PIA and other Pakistani airlines are still banned from landing in the UK. Pakistani authorities are making efforts to get permission to resume flight operations. The specialised security training is expected to help Pakistan improve its standards and also lift the restrictions lifted by the British authorities.