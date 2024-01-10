European election observers uncover disinformation by Muizzu's party in Maldives elections

New Delhi: The European Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in a recent report shed light on attempts by the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives - People's National Congress (PPM-PNC) to disseminate disinformation about India during the 2023 presidential elections.

The EU Election Observation Mission, Maldives Final Report reveals instances of anti-Indian sentiments within the PPM-PNC's campaign, fuelled by concerns over India's influence and apprehensions about the presence of Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

The EU EOM report explicitly states, "Instances of derogatory language directed towards the president were observed on the part of PPM-PNC.

Their campaign included anti-Indian sentiments, based on fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding the presence of Indian military personnel inside the country. This theme was subject to multiple online disinformation attempts."

Former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, leading the PPM, had initiated the 'India Out' campaign in 2020, demanding the expulsion of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. However, this campaign was banned under a presidential decree issued by then-President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in April 2022.

After assuming office in November 2023, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu officially urged India to withdraw its military personnel, revealing that there were 89 Indian military personnel in the country.

Despite initial perceptions of President Muizzu as "pro-China," he affirmed his commitment to maintaining ties with all countries respecting Maldives' independence, including India, distancing from the "pro-India" characterization of his predecessor Solih.

The report also emphasized the role of religious authorities in the election process, with both the Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) and PPM-PNC involving religious figures in their events.

The report highlighted the Salaf group's influence, registered as a non-governmental organization, which promotes more conservative Islamic values. Public perception, based on their support, suggested that a vote for Dr. Muizzu could lead to a stricter application of Islamic rules and education.

As for the upcoming Majlis or parliamentary elections on March 17, announced by the Elections Commission, it coincides with the first week of Ramadan, adding a unique dimension to the electoral calendar.

The Majlis, the unicameral legislative body of the Maldives, holds significant authority in enacting and revising laws. Constitutional reforms in 2008 reshaped the Majlis, aligning it more closely with liberal democracies.

The current composition includes members elected from administrative atolls and the capital, Male’, along with presidential appointments. The parliamentary system changed in 2019, reflecting the nation's ongoing efforts to refine its political structure.