European project to find solutions to water scarcity in coastal India

London, Sep 18 (PTI) A project, led by a consortium of partners including the UK’s Aston University, announced a significant milestone on Wednesday in alleviating water challenges faced by coastal villages in India and other emerging economies after completing a pilot phase in Gujarat.

The India-H2O project, a European Union (EU) backed initiative aimed at addressing growing water scarcity in coastal regions, completed the pilot project in the coastal area of Gujarat using desalination, the process of removing salt from water. Through innovative desalination technology and the design of closed loop supply chain for sustainable practices, the India-H2O team claims to have developed a solution that not only purifies salt water but also ensures that it is safe and affordable for communities to use.

“The completion of this pilot project, its successful operations for more than six months, and feasibility of village scale deployment of the project across coastal villages in Gujarat state ensure commercial uptake of the project not only in India but also across the emerging economies,” said Prasanta Dey, Professor of Operations Management at Aston Business School and the lead for Supply Chain Innovation and Business Case Assessment for the project.

“We are proud to have developed a solution that has the potential to transform the lives of people living in water-scarce coastal regions. Our technology not only addresses the immediate need for clean water but also contributes to the long-term sustainability of these communities. It is a promising approach that can be replicated across other coastal regions in India and in emerging economies worldwide,” he said.

A desalination plant was specifically designed to tackle the unique water issues prevalent in coastal regions. These areas often suffer from a scarcity of clean water due to levels of salt found in groundwater, which limits access to safe drinking water.

The project's solutions include advanced methods to make desalination more energy-efficient, filtering water using renewable energy, recycling wastewater through natural plant processes and using salt-tolerant plants (halophytes) to manage leftover salty water. The experts say their innovative approaches have shown great promise in providing sustainable clean drinking water in coastal villages, helping to reduce water scarcity. Additionally, growing the special plants supports the food supply chain and creates jobs in the community.

Building on the success of the pilot project, the India-H2O team is now focusing on scaling up the solution to reach more communities across coastal India. Discussions are also underway with stakeholders in other emerging economies to explore the potential for adapting and implementing this innovative solution in their regions.

The India-H2O project is funded by the European Commission, UK government and India's Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology. It is a collaborative effort involving international and local partners, working together to combine expertise in water treatment, sustainable technology, and community engagement.

This partnership underscores the importance of global cooperation in addressing critical issues such as water scarcity, which disproportionately affects vulnerable populations, the experts said.

The India-H2O team states its mission as making a lasting impact on the lives of people in coastal areas, ensuring that access to clean and safe water is no longer a luxury, but a reality for all.

The Indian institutions involved in the project include Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Jadavpur University, GB Pant University of Agricultural Technology, Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI) and Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI). Other international partners besides Aston University include University of Birmingham, IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in the Netherlands and Ben Gurion University in Israel. PTI AK SCY SCY