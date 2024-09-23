Event commemorating liberation of Haifa by Indian soldiers cancelled due to tensions in region

Jerusalem, Sep 23 (PTI) An event planned for Monday to pay tribute to brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I to liberate the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa from Ottoman rule has been cancelled due to escalating tensions in West Asia.

Israel and Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah have carried out widespread strikes on each other, raising tensions, and prompting Israel Home Front command to issue precautionary advisory to citizens.

Outdoor gatherings of up to ten and indoor gatherings of up to a hundred people, close to protected shelters, are currently allowed.

"Due to the current situation, the Haifa Day commemoration, planned for September 23, 2024 in Haifa, by the Embassy of India, is being cancelled," an official communication said.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the three brave Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers - that helped liberate Haifa following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.

An event to pay tributes to the brave Indian soldiers is also organised every year at the Indian soldiers' cemetery in Haifa by the Indian mission and Haifa municipality, which coincidentally was also planned for September 23 this year.

In what most war historians consider “the last great cavalry campaign in history”, Indian cavalry regiments armed with spears and swords displayed the highest tradition of valour and cleared the Ottoman forces from the rocky slopes of Mount Carmel under all odds on September 23, 1918.

Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM) and Captain Anop Singh and 2nd Lt Sagat Singh were awarded the Military Cross (MC) as recognition for their bravery in this battle.

Major Dalpat Singh, widely popular as the Hero of Haifa, was awarded a military cross for his bravery.

Accompanied only by his trumpeter, Dalpat Singh charged an entrenched machine gun post, killing and scattering the crew.

Dalpat Singh was critically injured with machine gun bullets in his spine, which ultimately cost his life.

As a result, Captain Aman Bahadur Singh took over command of the regiment and rallied his men in the final charge that led to victory under heavy machine gun fire.

The Jodhpur Lancers lost eight men and had 34 wounded. But they also captured over 700 prisoners, 17 field guns and 11 machine guns. The battle was described as "almost the only occasion when a fortified town was captured by cavalry on the gallop".

Indian troops played a crucial role in the campaign resulting in the defeat of the Ottoman forces in the region. More than 74,000 Indian troops laid down their lives during World War I, including over 4,000 in West Asia.

In Israel, memorials to Indian soldiers exist at Haifa, Jerusalem and Ramle, including some Indian soldiers who were of Jewish descent. About 900 Indian soldiers are interred in cemeteries in these cities of Israel.

As a tribute to the bravery of these soldiers, the Embassy of India with the help of Israeli authorities is setting up "The India Trail" in Israel.

Over 1 million Indian soldiers served and fought in World War I.