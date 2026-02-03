Ex-Pak minister Mazari moves HC to meet daughter, son-in-law held in Adiala Jail

Islamabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Pakistan's former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday moved a high court seeking judicial intervention to meet her daughter and son-in-law in Adiala Jail, alleging that prison authorities have denied them family contact and legal counsel.

An Additional District and Sessions Court had on January 24 sentenced Mazari's daughter, human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir, and her spouse Hadi Ali Chattha to 17 years in prison in a case about controversial social media posts.

Mazari filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court, urging it to issue immediate directions allowing temporary family visits and legal consultations, reported the Dawn newspaper.

She alleged that the detainees have been held in "continuous judicial custody" since their arrest, and jail authorities had completely cut them off from family contact and legal counsel, without any written order, recorded reasons, or lawful justification.

Mazari also said she has been denied visitation rights and has not been informed about their health, medical care, and jail conditions, the report said.

The plea also alleged that Imaan and Hadi have been deprived of confidential access to their lawyers, obstructing their ability to file an appeal against their conviction.

The case against the two was based on a complaint filed on August 12, 2025, at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Islamabad, accusing them of controversial social media posts.

The complaint accused Imaan of “propagating narratives that align with hostile terrorist groups and proscribed organisations”, while her husband was implicated for reposting some of her posts.

They were indicted in the case on October 30 last year and arrested on January 23 in the capital, Islamabad, while en route to court and later sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Both of them are being held at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. PTI GRS GRS GRS