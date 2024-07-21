Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan says 'caged like a terrorist' in jail

Islamabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan has claimed that he is being caged like a "terrorist”, and was denied basic prisoner and human rights in a "death cell" at a high-security jail.

The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder made these claims in a rare interview from behind bars with British publication 'The Sunday Times', the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

“I am confined in a 7ft by 8ft death cell, typically reserved for terrorists to ensure they have no contact with anyone,” he told the newspaper.

“It is solitary confinement with barely any space to move. I am under constant surveillance by the agencies, being recorded 24/7, and I am denied basic prisoner and human rights such as visitation,” he said.

The interview was conducted via his lawyers, as — according to the article — he is not allowed a pencil and paper.

Khan has been imprisoned at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for almost a year upon his conviction in three cases — the Toshakhana corruption case, the cipher case, and the un-Islamic marriage case -- in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also jailed.

He faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them.

Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases.

After setting aside Khan's conviction in the Iddat (un-Islamic marriage) case earlier this month, the court ruled that he should be released from jail if he is not wanted in another case.

But within hours, he was arrested in another Toshakhana case along with his 49-year-old wife Bushra, and both are still in jail.

He frequently alleges about not being treated well in jail, but authorities so far have been rejecting his claims and allegations.

Responding to reports about Khan's imprisonment conditions, Information Minister Atta Tarar denied he was being held in a death row cell.

“The Sharif family endured harsh conditions, but Imran Khan enjoys presidential suites at Adiala Jail, with access to a gym, kitchen, walking gallery, and luxurious meals,” he said at a press conference.

On Saturday, Khan's wife, Bushra also expressed grave concerns about her husband’s safety in the Adiala Jail, alleging that he was kept in inhumane conditions and given contaminated food.

According to Bushra, Khan's life is in danger, keeping in view the past incidents where he was allegedly poisoned and shot at.