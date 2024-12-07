Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan threatens to launch civil disobedience movement

Islamabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has issued a warning of a civil disobedience movement following massive protests led by his party that were forcibly dispersed by the police.

In a post on X on Thursday, the 72-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief announced a five-member committee to address political prisoners' release and push for a judicial probe into the May 9 violence and the alleged killings of his party workers during the November 26 protest.

He said the negotiation committee will include Leader of the Opposition Umar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

"If these two demands are not accepted, civil disobedience movement will be started from December 14. The government will be responsible for the results of this movement," Khan said.

In a post on Friday, he said that in case of a failure to meet the demands, "civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated." On November 14, Khan issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

His PTI party launched the protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.

The PTI claims that at least 12 party workers were killed and hundreds injured due to the direct firing by law enforcers in Islamabad during the protest.

The government, however, insists that no PTI worker was killed from bullet wounds.