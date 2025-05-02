Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif commends political unity in response to Pahalgam attack

Lahore, May 2 (PTI) Pakistan's three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday issued his first statement since the Pahalgam terror attack, saying it is highly commendable that all political parties in Parliament have spoken with one voice in support of national defence and security.

In a statement after his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui at his Jati Umra residence here, 75-year-old Sharif said: "The collective stance by the parliamentarians will promote national unity and foster a sense of solidarity among the public. It is highly commendable that all political parties in Parliament have spoken with one voice in support of national defence and security." The ruling PMLN's president also hailed the unanimously adopted resolution in the Parliament expressing commitment to the country's defence.

“Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy. Setting aside all differences for the noble cause of national defence is a commendable tradition,” Sharif said. He neither spoke about the terror attack in which 26 people were killed in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam nor did he pledge his support to the Pakistan Army. Earlier, media reports, quoting sources in the PML-N said: “Nawaz Sharif wants his government to utilise all the available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear armed states. Nawaz is not keen on taking an aggressive position.” PTI MZ GRS GRS