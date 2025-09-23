Ex-PM Imran Khan welcomes Pakistan-Saudi defence pact

Lahore, Sep 23 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed the recently signed defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying discussions for such an agreement had also been initiated during his government.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in Riyadh last week, stipulates that “aggression against either country shall be considered aggression against both”.

"Pakistan's defence pact with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a welcome development. Discussions for such an agreement were ongoing during our time in government as well," Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said in a message posted on his verified X handle.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, said the security of the Haramain Sharifain (Mecca and Medina) was the desire of every Muslim, and it is a matter of pride and honour for every Pakistani to have this privilege.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has claimed that Khan would never support the pact, accusing him of aligning with Israel.

A video of the former premier with Saudi rulers circulating on social media has also triggered political sparring, with PML-N leaders accusing "arrogant Imran" of sabotaging Pakistan's ties with Riyadh during his tenure.

Defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1960s, with Pakistani troops having been stationed in the Gulf kingdom at various times. PTI MZ SCY SCY