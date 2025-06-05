Ex-PM Madhav Nepal charged in land misappropriation case

Kathmandu, Jun 5 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister and CPN-Unified Socialist chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has been charged in a land misappropriation case by the anti-graft agency, media reports said on Thursday.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Thursday filed a case at a special court against Madhav Nepal and 92 others for their alleged involvement in the land misappropriation case, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

According to the CIAA, the accused were involved in facilitating approval of land ceiling exemptions for a non-profit organisation in 2010, the paper said.

The non-profit in question was involved in acquiring land beyond the legally permitted ceiling in multiple locations across Nepal.

The agency has also demanded the recovery of Nepalese Rs 185.85 million from the accused along with prison sentences and fines under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (2002).

Madhav Nepal on Thursday denied the corruption allegations against him, saying he has done nothing wrong and is prepared to face the legal process.

“I have not done anything wrong, nor do I wish to encourage any wrongdoing,” he was quoted as saying by My Republica newspaper.

“There is nothing greater than justice and nothing greater than the truth,” said Madhav Nepal, who served as prime minister from May 2009 to February 2011.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy against him and that the case was filed with the intent to end his political career.

The charge sheet also names former Law Minister Prem Bahadur Singh, late Land Reform Minister Dambar Shrestha and former Chief Secretary Madhav Prasad Ghimire.

Madhav Nepal, the sitting member of parliament, lost his parliamentary position automatically after the filing of the chargesheet.

As per Nepal's law, all public servants charged with corruption are automatically suspended until the case is fully resolved. PTI RD ZH RD RD