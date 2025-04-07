Ex-president Kovind to attend business conclave in Dubai

Dubai, Apr 7 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at a business conclave set to take place in Dubai on April 23-24.

The SCM Middle East Conclave and Awards 2025 will be hosted by Logistics Shakti, an Indian think tank dedicated to advancing global logistics and supply chains.

While the former Indian president will be the chief guest at the event, the Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Economy Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh will be the Guest of Honour.

The conclave will spotlight the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), examining its transformative role in reshaping global trade routes, optimising logistics networks, and strengthening economic ties.

It will see the participation of more than 300 top professionals from various verticals of the logistics industry from across India, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.