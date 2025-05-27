Ex-Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad admitted to hospital: Panda

Riyadh, May 27 (PTI) Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of an all-party delegation to the Gulf region, has been admitted to a hospital and is now under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said on Tuesday.

"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures," Panda, who is leading the delegation, said in a post on X.

It was not immediately known where and in which hospital the 76-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had been admitted.

Panda and Azad are part of one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The delegation visited Bahrain from May 23 and Kuwait from May 25, with Azad taking part in meetings with leaders in both nations.

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, Panda said.

"We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," said Panda, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday along with the delegation.

Apart from Azad and Panda, the group includes Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma (all BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Sandhu (nominated), and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

During the visit, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders and members of the Indian community.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.