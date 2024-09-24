Ex-US Amb to UN endorses Gen Z Indian-American Ashwin Ramaswami running for Georgia Senate

Washington: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young has announced an endorsement for Gen Z Indian-American Democrat Ashwin Ramaswami running for Georgia State Senate.

"Ashwin Ramaswami is what Georgia needs now,” said Young, who is also the former Mayor of Atlanta. If elected, Ramaswami would be the first Gen Z Indian-American state legislator in the country.

Ramaswami's parents immigrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in 1990. Generation Z (also known as Zoomers) encompasses those born between 1997 and 2012.

“He’ll strengthen our schools, make sure our economy works for working families, and take on the fight to protect civil rights and voting rights here in Georgia - that’s why I endorse his candidature for the Georgia Senate,” Young said on Monday.

“Ambassador Young represents the best of America, and the best of Georgia — working with both sides to get things done,” said Ramaswami.

“I am honoured to have Ambassador Andrew Young’s endorsement and look forward to continuing his legacy to ensure we overturn Georgia’s abortion ban, fight for common sense gun safety laws, and protect our right to vote,” he said.

Ramaswami is running against incumbent State Senator Shawn Still. He has gained enormous momentum from voters across the district. In 2023, Still was criminally indicted with former president Donald Trump in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.