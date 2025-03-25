Ex-village peace committee member gunned down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Mar 25 (PTI) In an apparent targeted killing, unknown gunmen shot dead a former member of a village peace committee in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Sikander Khan was shot dead on Monday by unidentified gunmen when he was on his way to work in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the killing of the ex-peace committee member.

The killing of Khan sent a warning of re-emergence of Taliban in Swat district, the centre of emergence of the Taliban Tehrik in 2009. PTI AYZ ARI ARI