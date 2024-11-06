Excitement on ground among Indian American voters, says Democratic fundraiser

Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) There is excitement on the ground among Indian Americans, a large number of whom are coming out to vote in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, one of the party’s top fundraisers said on Tuesday.

“We are receiving very good feedback from the ground, in particular from the battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The Indian American community is energised,” Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair and member of the National Finance Committee of the Harris-Walz campaign told PTI in an interview.

Millions of Americans are voting on Tuesday to elect either Republican leader Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House.

“The excitement on the ground cannot be overstated. Volunteers are working tirelessly, reaching out to neighbours, ensuring they have the information they need to vote,” he said, several hours after the opening of the polls.

“As Indian Americans, we have the power to influence this election profoundly. The choices before us are stark: support a leader who has dedicated her career to public service—Vice President Kamala Harris—or back a candidate whose actions have consistently prioritised personal gain over the common good,” Bhutoria said.

Observing that, it's clear that the Indian American community plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcome, particularly in battleground states where every vote counts, he said.

“With heightened enthusiasm evident in our communities—marked by robust door-knocking campaigns and active phone banks—Indian American voters are poised to make a significant impact,” he said.

Bhutoria said in recent weeks, there has been an unprecedented level of engagement among voters from diverse backgrounds. “This surge is crucial as we aim for that elusive 50 per cent+1 threshold in key states,” he said.

"The pathways to victory are clear: by securing the Blue Wall of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, or by winning critical Sun Belt states like Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. Our grassroots efforts are already yielding results; undecided voters are leaning toward supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, a testament to the effectiveness of our outreach," Bhutoria said.