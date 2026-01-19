Experts highlight importance of energy independence, development of RE for Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 19 (PTI) Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav has said Nepal's energy self-reliance is directly linked to economic independence and national security, asserting that expansion of renewable energy such as hydropower can help combat the impacts of changing climate.

Vice President Yadav was speaking at an event to mark the 26th Independent Power Producers’ Association Nepal (IPPAN) Day here on Sunday.

“Availability of cheap and abundant energy is essential for the speedy development of agriculture, industry, tourism and IT sectors among others, thereby creating employment opportunities and attaining economic prosperity for the country,” Yadav said.

The vice president pointed out that the country’s development is not possible without adequate energy, as energy self-reliance is directly linked to economic independence and national security.

“Expansion of clean and renewable energy like hydropower may be instrumental in reducing climate change impacts, as it helps to reduce carbon emission,” Yadav said.

As the development achieved in the energy sector can also accelerate education development, health and local level development, Nepal government is moving forward with the objective of generating 28,500 MW of hydropower in the next 10 years period, said Minister for Energy and Water Resources Anil Kumar Sinha.

The Nepal government had in October 2025 set an ambitious target to generate 28,500 MW of hydroelectricity by 2035, with an aim to export electricity to neighbouring countries to boost foreign currency earnings.

The government is working towards simplifying legal complexities, administrative hurdles as well as practical bottlenecks in the area of development of the hydropower sector, he pointed out.

A host of speakers including hydropower experts on the occasion underscored the need to facilitate development of the hydropower sector through the amendment of laws relating to forest and land acquisition so as to clear bottlenecks in the energy sector.

Endowed with the mighty Himalayan rivers, Nepal has been harnessing its hydropower potential and has further plans to develop multiple projects.

In 2024, Nepal reached an agreement with India to export 10,000 MW of electricity in the next 10 years. June 2025 marked a new high when Nepal started exporting 40 MW electricity to Bangladesh using Indian transmission line following a tri-lateral deal inked in October 2024. PTI SBP NPK NPK