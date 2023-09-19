Experts, officials meet in Sri Lanka to develop strategies to improve newborn & child health in WHO South-East Asia Region

Colombo, Sep 19 (PTI) Health officials and experts on Tuesday began deliberating strategies and interventions here in Sri Lanka's capital to address gaps in quality and equitable health services for people worldwide to accelerate the further reduction of maternal, newborn and child deaths in the WHO South-East Asia Region.

At the four-day regional meeting on 'Sustain, Accelerate and Innovate strategies' for reducing maternal, newborn, and child mortality, national and subnational programme managers, experts, WHO collaborating centres, partner agencies and WHO officials will review the situation and contribute to the regional strategy being developed for improving newborn and child health.

“The Region has made significant gains in mortality reduction, but progress within countries has been uneven. We must adopt a differential approach to further reduce maternal, newborn, and child mortality based on their contextual priorities, available resources and new WHO guidelines and standards,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.

She said that while the regional averages for evidence-based high-impact interventions across the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) life course have increased over the past decade, they are yet to reach the universal coverage levels of 90 per cent or more.

Some indicators have not changed over time, such as 65 per cent of women accessing post-natal contact with a health care provider within two days after birth and less than half of newborns getting breastfed within the first hours of birth, she added.

There is little data on the implementation of essential newborn care practices such as skin-to-skin contact in the first hour of birth, while the coverage of life-saving oral rehydration salts for children with diarrhoea continues to be low (55 per cent), and only 64 per cent of children with suspected pneumonia are taken to a health care provider.

Additionally, the high burden of diseases and deaths in children due to birth defects, disabilities, climate change, pandemics etc. pose further challenges, the Regional Director said.

“It is important that while we sustain gains made in achieving high coverage of intervention packages such as skilled birth attendants and immunization, we must also explore innovative solutions to accelerate actions aimed at improving service delivery gaps and the quality and coverage of interventions such as intrapartum care, breastfeeding, care of preterm and low birth weight infants, and birth-defect prevention,” said Dr Khetrapal Singh.

Since 2014, the Region has been focusing efforts to reduce maternal, newborn and child deaths as a flagship priority by implementing evidence-based strategies and actions, and as a result, it experienced a steep drop in death rates.

The maternal mortality (MMR) in the Region fell by 41 per cent compared to 12 per cent globally between 2010 and 2020. Seven countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, DPR Korea, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand) achieved the target of below 140 per 100,000 live births, while four countries (Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Timor-Leste) are likely to attain national-level targets of a two-thirds reduction in MMR from 2010 value.

Under-5 mortality (U5MR) reduced by 45 per cent between 2010 and 2021, compared to a 26 per cent global reduction with five countries (DPR Korea, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand) achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of as low as 25 per 1000 live births, another four countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) are on track for this.

The newborn mortality (NMR) has almost halved, with the Region recording a 40 per cent reduction compared to a global 22 per cent drop during the same period.

Five countries (DPR Korea, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand) have achieved the SDG NMR target of neonatal mortality of 12 per 1000 live births, while another four (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal) are on track to achieve this target by 2030.

“We must make a strategic shift to a life-course approach that goes beyond survival to ensure that women and children thrive and achieve their full potential for health and well-being,” said Dr Khetrapal Singh. PTI PLB GRS AKJ GRS GRS