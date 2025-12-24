Explosion in Russian capital kills 3

Moscow, Dec 24 (PTI) Three people, including two police officers, were killed in a bomb blast in Russia on Wednesday near to the spot where a high-ranking general was killed days before.

The blast happened after two police officers spotted a suspicious individual near a police car on the city's Yeletskaya Street, and when they approached the suspect to detain him, an explosive device was detonated, according to RIA Novosti agency.

The two police officers died from their injuries, along with another individual who was standing nearby.

The blast took place close to the location where a senior Russian general was killed in a car bombing in the capital on Monday. Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov died after an explosive device - which had been planted under a car - was detonated, Interfax agency reported quoting Investigative Committee sources.

The Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate has identified the deceased officers as police lieutenants Ilya Klimanov, 24, and Maxim Gorbunov, 25, who joined the force in October 2023 and February 2022, respectively.

Gorbunov is survived by his wife and nine-month-old daughter. Their families have been promised all necessary assistance.

The third person - the suspected bomber and his identity is being established through DNA tests by the forensic experts as police are examining footage of surveillance cameras, NTV channel said adding that he could be linked to the Ukrainian secret service.

Meanwhile, several Russian regions including Moscow have come under Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, according to a Defence Ministry statement air defence systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defence Ministry, TASS reported. PTI VS AMS