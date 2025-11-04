Pakistan Supreme Court Blast

New Delhi: At least 12 people were injured after a powerful explosion rocked the basement of Pakistan’s Supreme Court in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

According to reports from Pakistani media, the blast occurred around 10:55 am in the court’s cafeteria area, believed to have been triggered by a gas leak near the central air conditioning (AC) plant during maintenance work. The impact of the explosion shook parts of the building, causing panic among staff and lawyers present inside.

Islamabad Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that the injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Most of the victims were technicians working on the AC system, with one suffering burns over nearly 80 per cent of his body.

Videos circulating on social media showed minor damage to parts of the building, including Court No. 6, where hearings were underway at the time.

#BREAKING: Explosion reported at Pakistan Supreme Court, 4 people injured as per initial reports. Massive blast likely due to explosion in the AC plant in basement. Security forces have taken over the entire area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BLMnOnOM1m — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 4, 2025

The explosion prompted an immediate evacuation of the court premises as security personnel cordoned off the area.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, though officials have so far ruled out any foul play, calling it a gas-related accident.