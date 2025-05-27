Explosion rocks chemical plant in China

Beijing, May 27 (PTI) An explosion occurred at the workshop of a chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday, official media reported.

There is no immediate report of any casualties.

Emergency teams rushed to the chemical factory in Gaomi city following the blast, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon receiving the report of the blast, the Ministry of Emergency Management immediately dispatched a work team and specialised personnel, including firefighters, medical experts, and work safety specialists, to aid local rescue efforts, it said.

A total of 232 local firefighters have been sent to the scene. PTI KJV SCY SCY