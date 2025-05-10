Explosions reported at Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi as India responds

New Delhi: Multiple explosions were reported at the Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, early Saturday morning. According to multiple report, the explosions are believed to be a retaliatory strike by India, responding to an attack by Pakistan on Indian air bases and military stations.

The base is a critical hub for the Pakistan Air Force and located near the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

The blast at Noor Khan Air Base, previously known as PAF Base Chaklala, comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month, which prompted India to launch airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistan.

In a midnight press beiefing, Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) confirmed that India has launched missile strikes on three Pakistani airbases, targeting Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal, and Rafiqi Airbase in Shorkot, Punjab.

Situated in Rawalpindi, the airbase is not only a key operational center for the Pakistan Air Force but also in close proximity to vital military and civilian infrastructure.

The base's role in Pakistan's military strategy, combined with its historical significance, named after Air Marshal Nur Khan, a former commander of the Pakistan Air Force, underscores the gravity of the situation.

As of now, neither the Indian nor the Pakistani government has issued official statements confirming or denying the reports of the explosions at Noor Khan Air Base.