Extensive opportunities for India, Angola to deepen economic ties: Prez Murmu

Luanda (Angola), Nov 10 (PTI) Underlining that global conflicts and uncertainties particularly affect the 'Global South' adversely, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India and Angola have extensive opportunities to "deepen economic ties" in sectors like digital technology, defence, agriculture and food processing.

Addressing members of the Angolan Parliament on the third day of her state visit to the African country, Murmu said that as the world passes through a period of conflicts and uncertainties, countries of the Global South are particularly adversely affected. She reiterated India's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and development in Africa, and urged the Angolan parliamentarians to join hands as partners to realise the full potential of the India-Angola partnership.

The President said trade and economic co-operation are an "important pillar" of the bilateral ties between the two countries. Collaboration in the energy sector continues to strengthen economic ties, she said.

"There are vast opportunities available for cooperation between the two countries in digital technology, defence, agriculture and food processing. "Going forward, we are committed to take benefit of these possibilities to deepen our economic relations," she said.

Earlier, welcoming her, President of the Angolan National Assembly Carolina Cerqueira said that the historic visit of President Murmu to Angola on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its independence marks a "new milestone" in bilateral relations. "She added that India's transformative development journey is an inspiration for Angola, and expressed deep appreciation for India's longstanding support and commitment to Africa," a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu highlighted that a history of anti-colonial struggle and democratic values are shared linkages between India and Angola.

"While India is the world’s largest democracy, and Angola is one of Africa’s most vibrant democracies," she said.

Murmu is the first Indian President to visit the energy-rich country located along the Atlantic Ocean.

She said the relations between India and Angola are based on "mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit" for the people of the two nations.

Murmu said that Angola is emerging as a key participant in Africa’s growth story and praised its international leadership role as the Chair of the African Union.

She appreciated the progress made by Angola in strengthening its infrastructure and governance and in promoting sectors such as agriculture, energy, and tourism. The President said she was happy to note that the Angolan Parliament has 39 per cent women members, which is a true example of gender equality and inclusive governance.

She recalled that India too has enacted a historic law providing one-third reservation to women in the Parliament and state assemblies.

Murmu said that both countries should look to further expand parliamentary exchanges between the two sides to promote mutual understanding.

The President, before the visit to the Parliament, paid floral tributes at the memorial of Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto, the first President of the country, who played a prominent role in Angola's struggle for independence.

The President also visited the Fortaleza de São Miguel, the 16th-century colonial era fortress that now houses the Museum of the Armed Forces at Luanda. The museum narrates the story of Angola’s long and complex military history, including its colonial period and struggle for independence.

The President is on a four-day state visit to Angola, followed by a similar tour to Botswana between November 11-13. PTI NES ABS RD RD