Extremist preachers from countries like Pakistan to be blocked from entering UK: Report

London, Mar 3 (PTI) Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Indonesia will be blocked from entering Britain under new plans being drafted by the government, according to a UK media report on Sunday.

‘The Daily Telegraph’ reports that the British government is concerned about a “shocking increase” in extremist activity and officials are being deputed to identify the most dangerous extremists from overseas so they can be added to visa warning lists. Under the new plans, those on the list will be automatically refused entry to the UK.

The revelation comes days after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered an impassioned speech from the podium at 10 Downing Street in London, warning that the country’s democratic and multi-faith values were under threat by extremists.

“We will also act to prevent people entering this country whose aim is to undermine its values,” Sunak said in his speech on Friday.

“The Home Secretary has instructed that if those here on visas choose to spew hate on protests or seek to intimidate people we will remove their right to be here,” he said.

The British Indian leader had also appealed to demonstrators taking to the streets of the country to protest against the Israel-Hamas conflict to ensure their actions are not hijacked by extremists.

“The time has now come for us all to stand together to combat the forces of division and beat this poison. We must face down the extremists who would tear us apart,” he said, warning that “Islamist extremists and the far right feed off and embolden each other”.

Thousands took to the streets for another wave of pro-Palestine protests on Saturday, with the Metropolitan Police making 12 arrests for activities in breach of peace in London.

According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’ report, an official review by Lord Walney, the government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption, calls on ministers to tackle the growing threat posed by fringe, Left-wing groups that have allied with Islamist extremists at such pro-Palestine marches across the UK.

“One of the conclusions of my review is to look at and understand the threat from anti-democratic far-Left groups, alongside that posed by Islamists and the far right… You are seeing an unholy alliance between far-Left groups and some of the Islamist extremism that has been seen on the marches,” he told the newspaper.

Walney’s report is with the UK Home Office and is due to be published later this month.

“Extremism has no place in our society and we will not tolerate tactics that set out to intimidate, threaten or cause disruption to the law-abiding majority,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

“In recent months, we have also witnessed a small number of protestors display violent and hateful behaviour, and the police have our full support in tackling extremism and hate crime. We are considering the report’s recommendations extremely carefully and will respond in due course,” the spokesperson said. PTI AK PY PY PY